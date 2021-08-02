How long will smoky skies last?

Over the last few weeks, fire conditions across the region and beyond have had a serious impact on the air North Dakotans are breathing.

Experts say those conditions aren’t going to improve anytime soon.

As of now, the fires to the west in Montana and Washington are still burning, as are fires to the north in Canada.

Another contributing factor is no rain in the forecast to help clear things out.

“The experts are saying anywhere from several weeks to even more than that. It’s going to depend on the firefighters, the success of the firefighters and also mother nature. If mother nature cools down and rains and moisture helps out the spread of the fires,” explained Jim Semerad, the Director of Air Quality for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The Department of Environmental Quality says throughout the day, the state’s air quality becomes worse than in major cities like Los Angeles or New York.