BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many careers throughout the world can be both exhausting and rewarding, many of the concepts that were once common in workplace culture now seem to be overlooked, which often leads to frustration and tension between workers and their employers. One of the most jarring problems that offices now face is the surge in unpaid overtime from workers across the country — an idea which, when combined with slow wage growth and high costs of living, can place extreme amounts of stress on those who already struggling. And unfortunately, as a new survey shows, the same can be said for North Dakota.

As part of an attempt to estimate the amount of unpaid overtime worked across the United States, Rebel’s Guide to Project Management surveyed a total of 3,000 employees throughout the country. Here, the group discovered that there was a collective surge of 46 billion unpaid overtime hours spread across the United States — and that the average survey respondent worked approximately 4.5 hours every week without any extra pay.

In North Dakota, it was noted that the surveyed employees worked an average of 4.2 hours of unpaid overtime every week. This, the study points out, equates to a total of 218 hours per worker throughout 2023 — and in total, that the Peace Garden State has worked a whopping 105,780,402 hours without any additional pay. And while this statistic is enormous, it still pales in comparison to some other states.

Rank State Average Overtime Hours (2023) Total Hours of Unpaid Overtime 1 New Hampshire 9.9 830,617,216 2 Iowa 7.6 1,545,754,339 3 Alaska 7.4 361,940,462 4 Utah 6.3 1,359,668,483 5 North Carolina 6.1 4,274,979,137

“We were surprised to see that employees are working over the equivalent of a month’s effort on average – for free, and above and beyond their normal hours,” says Elizabeth Harrin of Rebel’s Guide to Project Management in a press release. “We’ve moved beyond quiet quitting and the power is back with employers. What was once considered personal time has increasingly been ceded to employers,” she says. “The dynamics of work are changing again, and that has implications for managing burnout, fair compensation practices, policy, and more.”

To view the full study — including an interactive map showing the amount of unpaid hours that each state worked in the previous year — visit this page on RGPM’s website.