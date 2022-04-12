To follow up on Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader’s Facebook live, we’ve created a running list of how much snow you can expect to see where you live and any answer other questions you may have asked in case you missed it.

If we missed your question, let us know below in the comments.

Snow expectations – in inches

Minot – 30-36

Minot Air Force Base – 30-36

Bismarck/Mandan – 18-24

Dickinson – 24-30

Williston – 20+

Crosby – 18-24 (but low confidence…it’s on the edge)

Bottineau – 18-24

New Town – 24-30

Washburn – 24-30

Elgin – 18-24

Bowman – 12-18

Harvey – 24-30

Linton – 12

Gackle – 12-18

Hazen – 20-30

Mohall – 30+

Medina – 12-18

Garrison – 24-30

Watford City – 20-30+

Dunseith – 16-26

Fort Yates – Up to 12

Tioga – 24-30

Makoti – 20-30

Other questions

Is there a dry slot over Williston? No, and it probably won’t have one either. The heavy snow just hasn’t arrived yet.

Is the snow wet? Yes, this is going to be a very wet snow that will be beneficial to ranchers and farmers. There is a lot of water in this snow.

Did the forecast shift from yesterday? Only a little in the track of the storm. If anything, the projected snow totals are higher than yesterday.



Plus, check out our story of snow FAQs to answer questions like why predicting the exact amount of snow is challenging, how to find out what the roads look, how many inches of snow equals an inch of rain and more.

