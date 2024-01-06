BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Stress is something that almost everyone faces, and regardless of the amount and cause, its effects can be dangerous and even deadly for some people. Unfortunately, as a new study shows, this is especially the case here in North Dakota — which has been designated as an extremely stressful place to live.
To determine which areas of the US deal with the most stress, insurance group William Russell gathered data on many factors (including suicide rates, cost of living, overall cleanliness, and LQBTQ+ population density among others) from organizations like the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the National Center for Health Statistics. Each factor was then assigned a normalized score out of ten, and the average of these factors was used to rank the overall stress score for each state.
When these numbers were weighed for every area in the country, it was determined that North Dakota is one of the most stressful places to live in the nation.
|Rank
|State
|LGBT Population Density
|Suicide Rates Per 100,000 Residents
|Cost of Living Index Score
|CO2 Emissions (in Metric Tons)
|Average Daily Air Quality Index Score
|Number of Landfills Per 1,000 Square Miles
|% of Land Area (State/National Parks)
|Total Stress Score
|1
|Oklahoma
|3.8%
|22.1
|86.9
|61,212,624
|46.7
|0.5
|0.13
|6.39
|2 (Tie)
|Alabama
|3.1%
|15.8
|88.2
|71,975,344
|41.1
|0.8
|0.14
|6.21
|2 (Tie)
|Missouri
|3.8%
|18.7
|89.9
|67,718,166
|41.3
|1.5
|0.34
|6.21
|4
|Indiana
|4.5%
|16.4
|91.5
|111,839,874
|40.7
|2.5
|0.81
|6.01
|5 (Tie)
|North Dakota
|2.7%
|20.8
|96.0
|39,376,239
|37.5
|0.2
|0.21
|5.95
|5 (Tie)
|Louisiana
|3.9%
|14.8
|92.2
|141,477,787
|39.3
|0.9
|0.1
|5.95
|7
|Kentucky
|3.4%
|17.9
|94.5
|66,772,543
|41.2
|1.0
|1.72
|5.92
|8
|Colorado
|4.6%
|22.8
|104.8
|56,409,777
|47.6
|0.4
|1.02
|5.89
|9
|Utah
|3.7%
|20.1
|102.7
|33,503,138
|48.9
|0.7
|1.8
|5.86
|10
|Ohio
|4.3%
|14.6
|91.4
|101,055,083
|41.5
|1.8
|0.77
|5.71
As this data shows, some below-average statistics keep the Peace Garden state from being ranked even higher on the list, including low levels of CO2 Emissions. However, others — particularly an above-average suicide rate, a low LGBTQ+ population density, and a high cost of living — are major factors in its placement. In contrast, states like Washington, Maine, and Minnesota report far lower levels of stress than anywhere else in the country.
|Rank
|State
|LGBT Population Density
|Suicide Rates Per 100,000 Residents
|Cost of Living Index Score
|CO2 Emissions (in Metric Tons)
|Average Daily Air Quality Index Score
|Number of Landfills Per 1,000 Square Miles
|% of Land Area (State/National Parks)
|Total Stress Score
|41
|New York
|5.1%
|7.9
|126.6
|36,250,433
|37.6
|1.8
|1.09
|4.40
|42
|Rhode Island
|4.5%
|10.3
|111.8
|3,021,504
|37.0
|4.8
|0.84
|4.37
|43
|Alaska
|3.7%
|30.8
|125.3
|18,760,898
|28.3
|0.0
|9.1
|4.29
|44
|Massachusetts
|5.4%
|8
|143.1
|9,473,116
|39.9
|6.4
|4.23
|4.20
|45
|Nebraska
|3.8%
|15
|91.3
|26,569,779
|27.4
|0.4
|0.31
|3.79
|46
|Minnesota
|4.1%
|13.9
|95.6
|34,810,088
|34.3
|0.4
|0.9
|3.79
|47
|Oregon
|5.6%
|19.5
|116.2
|10,505,825
|27.8
|0.3
|0.46
|3.76
|48
|Hawaii
|4.6%
|13.7
|181.5
|6,653,989
|22.4
|2.3
|9.41
|3.44
|49
|Maine
|4.9%
|19.5
|112.5
|3,403,573
|34.3
|0.6
|3.58
|3.35
|50
|Washington
|5.2%
|15.3
|115.5
|19,702,214
|25.6
|0.8
|3.93
|3.29
It is also worth noting that, unfortunately, this trend of stress continues on a global scale: When the same factors and methodology were applied to countries rather than states, the United States was deemed to be the second most stressed-out place in the world.
|Rank
|Country
|Estimated Monthly Cost of Living (In Pounds)
|Current Health Expenditure Per Capita (In Pounds)
|Cleanliness and Tidiness of Cities /100
|Air Pollution
|Noise/Light Pollution
|Quality of Green Spaces and Parks
|Suicide Rates Per 100,000
|LGBT Safety Rating
|Total Stress Score
|1
|South Korea
|845.70
|3,770
|62.93
|68.67
|50.36
|60.5
|21.16
|92
|8.02
|2
|United States
|951.80
|10,359
|60.66
|28.03
|46.56
|70.97
|14.51
|292
|7.29
|3
|Belgium
|787.30
|5,445
|46.3
|45.39
|54.93
|63.19
|13.93
|343
|7.12
|4
|France
|800.50
|5,376
|48.74
|35.5
|53.38
|60.99
|9.65
|338
|6.63
|5
|Italy
|721.40
|3,540
|45.15
|50.54
|48.89
|53.1
|4.33
|169
|6.56
|6 (Tie)
|Hungary
|548.10
|2,343
|50.58
|50.41
|45.64
|58.31
|11.77
|136
|6.11
|6 (Tie)
|Chile
|530.80
|2,227
|35.91
|76.77
|60.26
|39.6
|8.04
|307
|6.11
|8
|Greece
|653.30
|2,488
|40.08
|46.81
|47.58
|35.21
|3.62
|239
|5.90
|9
|Turkiye
|409.80
|1,508
|50
|62.22
|54.28
|43.79
|2.34
|40
|5.83
|10
|Japan
|664.70
|4,332
|74.16
|33.41
|44.17
|65.03
|12.24
|96
|5.77
To view the full study — including more in-depth data for the most stressed countries and cities in both the USA and the world — visit this page on William Russell’s website.