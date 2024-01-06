BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Stress is something that almost everyone faces, and regardless of the amount and cause, its effects can be dangerous and even deadly for some people. Unfortunately, as a new study shows, this is especially the case here in North Dakota — which has been designated as an extremely stressful place to live.

To determine which areas of the US deal with the most stress, insurance group William Russell gathered data on many factors (including suicide rates, cost of living, overall cleanliness, and LQBTQ+ population density among others) from organizations like the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the National Center for Health Statistics. Each factor was then assigned a normalized score out of ten, and the average of these factors was used to rank the overall stress score for each state.

When these numbers were weighed for every area in the country, it was determined that North Dakota is one of the most stressful places to live in the nation.

Rank State LGBT Population Density Suicide Rates Per 100,000 Residents Cost of Living Index Score CO2 Emissions (in Metric Tons) Average Daily Air Quality Index Score Number of Landfills Per 1,000 Square Miles % of Land Area (State/National Parks) Total Stress Score 1 Oklahoma 3.8% 22.1 86.9 61,212,624 46.7 0.5 0.13 6.39 2 (Tie) Alabama 3.1% 15.8 88.2 71,975,344 41.1 0.8 0.14 6.21 2 (Tie) Missouri 3.8% 18.7 89.9 67,718,166 41.3 1.5 0.34 6.21 4 Indiana 4.5% 16.4 91.5 111,839,874 40.7 2.5 0.81 6.01 5 (Tie) North Dakota 2.7% 20.8 96.0 39,376,239 37.5 0.2 0.21 5.95 5 (Tie) Louisiana 3.9% 14.8 92.2 141,477,787 39.3 0.9 0.1 5.95 7 Kentucky 3.4% 17.9 94.5 66,772,543 41.2 1.0 1.72 5.92 8 Colorado 4.6% 22.8 104.8 56,409,777 47.6 0.4 1.02 5.89 9 Utah 3.7% 20.1 102.7 33,503,138 48.9 0.7 1.8 5.86 10 Ohio 4.3% 14.6 91.4 101,055,083 41.5 1.8 0.77 5.71

As this data shows, some below-average statistics keep the Peace Garden state from being ranked even higher on the list, including low levels of CO2 Emissions. However, others — particularly an above-average suicide rate, a low LGBTQ+ population density, and a high cost of living — are major factors in its placement. In contrast, states like Washington, Maine, and Minnesota report far lower levels of stress than anywhere else in the country.

Rank State LGBT Population Density Suicide Rates Per 100,000 Residents Cost of Living Index Score CO2 Emissions (in Metric Tons) Average Daily Air Quality Index Score Number of Landfills Per 1,000 Square Miles % of Land Area (State/National Parks) Total Stress Score 41 New York 5.1% 7.9 126.6 36,250,433 37.6 1.8 1.09 4.40 42 Rhode Island 4.5% 10.3 111.8 3,021,504 37.0 4.8 0.84 4.37 43 Alaska 3.7% 30.8 125.3 18,760,898 28.3 0.0 9.1 4.29 44 Massachusetts 5.4% 8 143.1 9,473,116 39.9 6.4 4.23 4.20 45 Nebraska 3.8% 15 91.3 26,569,779 27.4 0.4 0.31 3.79 46 Minnesota 4.1% 13.9 95.6 34,810,088 34.3 0.4 0.9 3.79 47 Oregon 5.6% 19.5 116.2 10,505,825 27.8 0.3 0.46 3.76 48 Hawaii 4.6% 13.7 181.5 6,653,989 22.4 2.3 9.41 3.44 49 Maine 4.9% 19.5 112.5 3,403,573 34.3 0.6 3.58 3.35 50 Washington 5.2% 15.3 115.5 19,702,214 25.6 0.8 3.93 3.29

It is also worth noting that, unfortunately, this trend of stress continues on a global scale: When the same factors and methodology were applied to countries rather than states, the United States was deemed to be the second most stressed-out place in the world.

Rank Country Estimated Monthly Cost of Living (In Pounds) Current Health Expenditure Per Capita (In Pounds) Cleanliness and Tidiness of Cities /100 Air Pollution Noise/Light Pollution Quality of Green Spaces and Parks Suicide Rates Per 100,000 LGBT Safety Rating Total Stress Score 1 South Korea 845.70 3,770 62.93 68.67 50.36 60.5 21.16 92 8.02 2 United States 951.80 10,359 60.66 28.03 46.56 70.97 14.51 292 7.29 3 Belgium 787.30 5,445 46.3 45.39 54.93 63.19 13.93 343 7.12 4 France 800.50 5,376 48.74 35.5 53.38 60.99 9.65 338 6.63 5 Italy 721.40 3,540 45.15 50.54 48.89 53.1 4.33 169 6.56 6 (Tie) Hungary 548.10 2,343 50.58 50.41 45.64 58.31 11.77 136 6.11 6 (Tie) Chile 530.80 2,227 35.91 76.77 60.26 39.6 8.04 307 6.11 8 Greece 653.30 2,488 40.08 46.81 47.58 35.21 3.62 239 5.90 9 Turkiye 409.80 1,508 50 62.22 54.28 43.79 2.34 40 5.83 10 Japan 664.70 4,332 74.16 33.41 44.17 65.03 12.24 96 5.77

To view the full study — including more in-depth data for the most stressed countries and cities in both the USA and the world — visit this page on William Russell’s website.