BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One famous old Christmas Carol asks of the festive tree, ‘how lovely are your branches?’. The answer to this question tends to depend on how well they are maintained. And in case you’re hoping to keep them lovely all holiday season — especially if you’re using a real one- the Stevens family (of Stevens Family Christmas Trees) have a few tips that you need to know before you begin decorating and getting into the spirit.

“When we cut it,” says the group’s owner Josh Stevens, “we say to use hot water — at least the first time. It stops it from sapping back up so it can drink. We swear by Tree Life… it’s a product that we supply here. There were tales about sugar, Sprite, and any sort of soda, but they were just old wives’ tales. Then mist your tree — don’t keep it in a warmer environment, a cooler, humid environment is the best to keep it fresher longer. And don’t put it by any vents, because that will dry it out.



Since 1987 the Stevens family has sold Christmas trees, wreaths, cookies, and ornaments to the community — but as the years have gone by, changes have arisen, even when it comes to the price of a tree.





“We try to keep the cost down,” Josh notes. “Of course, we can’t compete with the big box stores on price, but we can beat them out on quality every time. Usually, shipping is always a big one, depending on fuel prices. That one will get us, and then of course labor shortages have made it harder. Trees have also become more popular, so it takes years for a tree to grow to height for them to ship to us.”



Stevens shares that beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to a tree, and that no two people see a tree in the exact same way. Caring for the tree farm, though, is not an individual affair, and Josh’s wife states that the entire family pitches in to help during this time of year.

“There’s something really wonderful about getting to provide that to people”, Caitlyn Stevens explains. “Sharing in the joy of Christmas with them. I have my daughter here helping as well, so she always gets excited interacting with the kids too. She follows me around with a measuring stick, and it’s something that really brings us even more together during the holidays. It’s really beautiful.”



Despite the price hike, and increase in inflation the Stevens family says they’re here another year to bring you Christmas cheer. The family plans to continue selling trees through the beginning of December.