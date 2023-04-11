NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s National Financial Literacy Month, a time to review and upgrade your financial habits — and KX News is sharing tips to help you improve your financial outlook.

Financial literacy is the ability to understand and effectively use financial skills, things like investing, budgeting, and personal financial management.

Our first tip involves building a budget. Experts say once you have a budget, you’ll know exactly how much you can spend in regard to bills, and other expenses.

Secondly, using cash can teach you self-control with your finances. Having a certain amount of cash will keep you from overspending due to having a limited amount of money on hand.

And lastly, financial specials say, open a savings account. A savings account can help you in case of an emergency, but it’s also a way to keep your money safe and secure while building up your funds.

Financial literacy can also be taught to kids. Teaching your children good financial management can help them in the long run, so they can retain the knowledge as they grow older.