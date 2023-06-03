MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — School may be out for our kids, but they don’t want to slide too hard into summer.

The ‘Summer Slide’ is a phrase used to describe the skills and lessons learned that kids forget during the summer months after the school year — and while many people fall into the trap of all play and no work, there are easy and fun ways to include learning in your family’s summer plans. The U.S. Department of Education has several tips for families to follow to avoid the Summer Slide.

First, start a summer journal, and write in it twice a week. It’s a great way to practice cursive, penmanship, and your writing skills, and it can also be therapeutic.

Second, get crafty. This can help your kid think creatively, and you can even use recycled materials to stress the importance of recycling — and that’s a two-in-one lesson.

Third, plan a family game night and try to play games you’ve never played before. Games help develop problem-solving skills, and build social skills as well.

Fourth, visit a local farmer’s market or a summer food service program site. This is a great way for kids to learn where their food is coming from, especially in North Dakota.

Fifth, explore the library. Take turns choosing a book for each other. Reading is essential in all lines of work.

Sixth, choose a pen pal. Write and mail letters to a friend or family member.