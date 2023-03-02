MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Waves of complaints from residents about the postal service continue to be a topic of conversation and the subject of many social media posts. But even so, a week ago — during a meeting with Minot leaders — USPS local and regional management said there have been no mail problems in Minot for 30 days.

According to residents KX News spoke with, that’s not the case.

Councilwoman Lisa Olson is calling on all Minot residents who experience any problem with the postal service to file a complaint on the USPS website — whether it be regarding mail delivery, lost mail, or general concerns. She says that hopefully, the more customers express their concerns, the more USPS will hear their complaints — and the better chance of improving the situation.

“I’ve been waiting on a package and the tracking said it was supposed to be here on Saturday,” states Minot resident Tina Picola. “Then it said Tuesday. But I still haven’t received it.”

“I got a letter that was supposed to go to PO Box 1755 instead of mine,” states fellow resident Brian Hill, “and that’s a regular occurrence. Once every week or two, it happens.”

To file a complaint with the USPS, take the following steps:

Use the USPS website’s Email Us form. Select an inquiry type that most closely relates to the complaint or question that you have. On the website, you can also file a claim or request a refund for shipping.

Call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or TTY: 1-800-877-8339.

Speak to the station manager (postmaster) at a local post office.

Contact the postal consumer and industry affairs office that handles questions for your district. Find your district consumer office.

Email or write to the U.S. Postal Service’s Headquarters Consumer Advocate office at:

United States Postal Service

Office of the Consumer Advocate

475 L’ Enfant Plaza SW

Washington, D.C. 20260-0004