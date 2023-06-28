BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day weekend is the perfect time to head to the great outdoors, and the summer heat means that many people will aim to do so on the water. But with this desire to take a dip comes plenty of risks — including electrical hazards. Before you head down to the water, though, it’s important to know as much as possible about these shocking dangers so that you can enjoy your holiday in a manner that’s both fun and safe.

Every year, people are injured or even killed as a result of Electric Shock Drowning (ESD) — which occurs when improperly installed or maintained electrical systems create electrical currents in the water. These currents can then pass through a person’s body, resulting in a level of paralysis strong enough to cause serious injury or outright death via drowning. This situation isn’t only visible around marinas and boats, however: the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that these shock hazards can exist in swimming pools, hot tubs, on boats, docks, and piers and in the water surrounding them, and even in swimming pools and hot tubs.

“Because ESD is not well known, NFPA continues to raise awareness about the presence of electrical hazards in water to help prevent deaths and injuries from happening in pools and waterways,” said NFPA vice president of Outreach & Advocacy Lorraine Carli in a press release. “Never swim near a marina, dock, or boatyard, and have a qualified electrician inspect your boat, swimming pool equipment, hot tub, and spa before engaging in any water activities to ensure all life-saving measures and protection systems are functioning properly.”

Here’s a list of tips from the NFPA to help anyone who loves the water avoid the risk of electric shock hazards:

Tips for Swimmers

Never swim in the area near a marina, dock, or boatyard.

While in a pool or hot tub, look for underwater lights that are not working properly, flicker, or only work intermittently.

If you feel a tingling sensation while in a pool, immediately stop swimming in the direction you are heading, and instead try to swim in a direction where you did not feel the tingling. Exit the water as quickly as possible, but avoid using metal ladders or rails, as touching metal may increase the risk of shock.

Tips for Boat Owners

Avoid entering the water when in the process of launching or loading a boat. The immediate area can contain stray electrical currents in the water.

Have your boat’s electrical system inspected by a qualified marine electrician every year in order to ensure it meets the required codes of your area and those set by the American Boat and Yacht Council, and make any necessary repairs if recommended. Do the same after any major storm that affects the boat as well.

Check with your marina owner about the marina’s electrical system, and wether it has recently been inspected to meet the required codes of your area (including the National Electrical Code).

Ensure that ground fault circuit protection (GFCI and GFPE) is installed on any circuits supplying your boat. Use only portable GFCIs or shore power cords (including Y Adapters) that bear the proper listing mark for marine applications when using any electricity near water. Test all GFCIs monthly.

Never modify the electrical system on a boat or shore power if something is not working. The code-requires safety mechanisms in place are meant to alert people if something is wrong. Find a licensed, qualified professional to help determine the cause of any problems with your boat or shore power.

Tips for Pool Owners

When putting in a new pool or tub, ensure that the wiring is performed by an experienced and licensed electrician who knows the safety requirements for these installations, and that the completed work is inspected by the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ).

Have a qualified electrician periodically inspect and replace the electrical devices or equipment that keep your pool and hot tub electrically safe.

Have the electrician show you how to turn off all power in the event of an emergency.

If overhead electrical lines are present, ensure they have proper clearance over both the pool and other structures like diving boards. If you have any concerns regarding this clearance, contact a qualified electrician or your local utility company.

For more resources discussing how to stay safe when on the water, including tip sheets, videos, and checklists, visit this page on the NFPA’s website.