BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone’s excited about the upcoming Mandan Rodeo this weekend, but unfortunately, some may not be able to make it down to the stadium to see it in person. Luckily, though, there’s a way to catch all the bronco-busting, bull-riding action from anywhere — even from your seat at home.

On Wednesday, Dakota Community Bank & Trust announced that this year’s Mandan Rodeo will be live-streamed both on The Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel+ app.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cowboy Channel in an effort to showcase our rodeo in front of fans across the country,” said President of the Mandan Rodeo Committee Heather Jacobson-Bauer in a press release. “Livestreaming the event not only allows us to display the exceptional talent of our rodeo athletes but also promotes the rich history of Mandan Rodeo Days.”

In order to access the live stream, fans can download the Cowboy Channel+ app, or tune in to the channel itself during the rodeo. If you’d rather attend in person, however, tickets for the Mandan Rodeo can be purchased on the event’s website, or by calling 701-877-4386.