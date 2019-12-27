How to Throw Away Your Christmas Tree

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the Christmas season coming to an end, people are looking to throw away their trees.

The Bismarck Public Works Department has a solution.

The Bismarck Christmas tree collection will begin December 30th and run till January 9th.

All you have to do is take the tree out on your trash day.

All lights, ornaments, stands and decorations must be removed from the tree.

The trees will be taken to the city’s landfill and grinded up into wood chips to use as mulch and an energy source for boilers.

“We’ll use that for mulching around tree bases in the forestry division. Home owners that wood chips. They could go out to the land field and purchase those from us. And put them in their landscape beds or around their homes,” shares Jeff Heintz, the Director of Service Operations for Public Works.

If you would like to take it to the landfill before or after the designated dates it will cost you approximately three dollars and up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"

high school wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school wrestling"

girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "girls basketball"

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"

1994 St. Marys pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St. Marys pt 1"

Stockings for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for all"

Williston Community Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Community Meal"

Slumberland Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slumberland Donations"

Low Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Gas Prices"

Reason for the Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reason for the Season"

Surprise Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Flowers"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19"

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge