How to Throw Away Your Christmas Tree

With the Christmas season coming to an end, people are looking to throw away their trees.

The Bismarck Public Works Department has a solution.

The Bismarck Christmas tree collection will begin December 30th and run till January 9th.

All you have to do is take the tree out on your trash day.

All lights, ornaments, stands and decorations must be removed from the tree.

The trees will be taken to the city’s landfill and grinded up into wood chips to use as mulch and an energy source for boilers.

“We’ll use that for mulching around tree bases in the forestry division. Home owners that wood chips. They could go out to the land field and purchase those from us. And put them in their landscape beds or around their homes,” shares Jeff Heintz, the Director of Service Operations for Public Works.

If you would like to take it to the landfill before or after the designated dates it will cost you approximately three dollars and up.