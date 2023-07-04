MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The 4th of July means families are decked out in red, white and blue to celebrate all over North Dakota. But how well do people really know America? We came up with a few history questions for people, some of these questions people may not have seen since their American government class in high school. No Googling allowed. Let’s see how many people made the grade.”

“The declaration of independence,” answered Tim Peterson.

He’s right. The Declaration of Independence was an official act taken by all 13 American colonies in declaring independence from British rule. A group of men came together in the summer of 1776 to find ways to become independent from Great Britain. The committee included John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and the original author, Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson was a representative for Virginia in France during the American Revolution and returned home after the war, becoming America’s first secretary of state. Ten years after the declaration was signed, the very first state of the United States was named.

What was the first state to become a state in America?

“Delaware,” answered a Minot resident.

Soon after, more states followed Delaware’s lead. But it wasn’t until 1960 that the flag that we know now, was flown for the first time.

How many stars are on the flag?

“50 and 13 stripes,” answered Aaron Hillman.

Hawaii was the last state to be admitted to the United States, adding that 50th star to the American Flag. It seems many people know their stuff in North Dakota when it comes to America’s rich history.

But we had one last question for people.

Another fun fact about our nation’s current flag is that is was designed by a 17-year-old as a school project. His teacher gave him a B-, but when he submitted his design to the White House, President Eisenhower gave him an A+.