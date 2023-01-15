BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Infertility is an important topic that is not often talked about — but on January 16, those seeking to discuss the subject will have their chance.

Tomorrow, members of the community will gather to talk to state legislation about what infertility is and the impact it has on families living in North Dakota. If you attend, you can meet with your elected officials to raise awareness on infertility.

Members of Everlasting Hope stress that this is a bipartisan issue, and they’re asking legislators to recognize the affordability and value of including fertility benefits in insurance plans and support their inclusion.

The legislative talks will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 in the morning in the Memorial Hall at the State Capitol. The event is family-friendly, and those with stories to tell (or seeking to voice their support) are asked to wear the color orange to support infertility discussion.

For more information visit this page .