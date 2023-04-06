MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan’s drinking water appears to meet all federal requirements, according to the latest annual report.

Mandan city officials generate a yearly update on how well it meets federal standards for treatment, contaminants and other measures in the drinking water it processes and pipes through the community.

The new report on Mandan’s water quality data is for the monitoring period ending December 31, 2022.

According to the data, for all the naturally-occurring and manmade contaminants listed in the report, Mandan’s water falls within accepted federal standards.

The report provides a brief overview of the sources of water that come into the Mandan water treatment plants, how the water is processed and what happens after treatment.

According to the report, Mandan obtains much of its water from the Missouri River, which is made safe for drinking at the Mandan Water Treatment Plant.

At the plant, river water is pumped into a pretreatment basin where objectionable tastes and odors are treated and suspended sediments are removed.

After pretreatment, the water passes through one of two treatment trains in the original 1958 or the 1985 plant addition. Each treatment train consists of softening, clarification, and stabilization, followed by disinfection and filtration.

On average, the plant produces about three million gallons of treated water per day and has a peak capacity of close to 12 million gallons of treated water per day.

The sources of drinking water (both tap and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, pond, reservoirs, springs and wells.

You can read and download the full report here.