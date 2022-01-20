Human remains found in search for missing Montana woman

The search for Katelynn Berry, a Sidney, Montana woman who’s been missing since Dec. 21, 2021, has been suspended after human remains were found during the search.

In a press release, authorities report a volunteer came upon the remains at approximately 9:20 a.m., January 20.

No identification of the remains has been made, but the search has been suspended.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings in the hope that a positive identification can be made.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement secured the area and will continue to process the scene.

