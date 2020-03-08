Hundreds Hit the Streets in Support of Women’s Rights

FARGO, N.D.– Hundreds of men, women, and children hit the streets in support of women’s rights.

It’s the 4th annual Fargo-Moorhead Women’s Rally and March.

People rallied in the Memorial Union in support of gender equality, immigration, health care and more. Signs were made before the rally and people proudly held them up during the march.

The event was originally supposed to be in January, but because of bad weather, they had to postpone to today. Several people tell told us the delay didn’t really affect their will to march.

“I was ready to go in the blistering cold like we have to go ahead and show our prime example, so it being scheduled to nicer weather it’s a benefit but either way I was gonna go out and show my support,” shared marcher Ritchell Aboah.

Marchers say now is the time to take some action.

