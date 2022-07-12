ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — 700 animals were seized from a home in Rolette County after the sheriff’s office received an anonymous complaint about suspected animal neglect.

During a June 1 search of the home with a warrant, sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota State Veterinarian, according to a Facebook post on the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office’s page.

A large number of cattle, suspected to be roughly 500 head, were located and documentation was taken, noting numerous dead cattle on the property as well as an “insufficient amount of feed for the number of cattle located in that pasture.”

Requirements were then provided in regards to the cattle, according to the sheriff’s office. During that time, they say they continued to monitor the situation, which was reported to not be improving.

On June 23, the sheriff’s office conducted another search warrant of the same home and seized all animals, a total of 700, with a court order and the cooperation of the owner.

The sheriff’s office contacted third-party individuals to care for, feed and monitor these animals, which will be sold.