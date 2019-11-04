Hunters Asked to Help Game and Fish test for Chronic Wasting Disease

A reminder for hunters as deer gun season opens this weekend.
Game and Fish will continue their hunter-harvested surveillance program this season by sampling deer for chronic wasting disease in half of the states hunting units.
They’re asking hunters to participate by dropping off the head of an adult or yearling deer at one of nearly 100 collection sites across the state.
If you’d like to keep the deer head, they ask you to bring it to a game and fish office to have it sampled.
Fawns and deer shot in the cannot be tested.
Results will be provided within two to three weeks by email or text.
Samples from hunter-harvested deer taken in the eastern portion of the state will be tested from units 1, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F1, 2F2, 2G, 2G1, 2G2 and 2L. In addition, deer will be tested in the northwest from units 3A1, 3A2, 3A3 (that portion of the unit north of U.S. Highway 2) and 3B1, in the west from units 4B and 4C, and in the southwest from units 3C (the portion of the unit west of the Missouri River), 3E1, 3E2, 3F1 and 3F2.
Hunters should note a carcass or head of a deer taken from units 3A1, 3B1 or 3F2 may not be transported to a collection site outside of the unit. Exception: deer heads taken in units 3A1 or 3B1 may be transported between those units.
Hunters are encouraged to drop off deer heads at the following locations:
Alexander – Sather Lake Recreation Area
Beach – Gooseneck Implement
Belfield – Badlands Taxidermy, Superpumper
Bismarck – 3Be Meats, Game and Fish Department, West Dakota Meats
Blaisdell – BJ Taxidermy
Bottineau – Mattern Family Meats
Bowbells – The Joint
Cando – K&E Meats
Carrington – Barton Meats
Casselton – Casselton Tesoro
Cooperstown – Miller’s Fresh Foods, OCD Taxidermy
Crosby – Cenex/New Century Ag
Devils Lake – Lake Region Sportsmen’s Club/City Sanitation Department, Game and Fish Department
Dickinson – Game and Fish Department, Wildlife Creations
Dunseith – Wayne’s Food Pride
Edgeley – Cenex
Elgin – Gunny’s Bait and Tackle, Melvin’s Taxidermy
Ellendale – True Value
Enderlin – Maple Valley Lockers
Fargo – NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, Prime Cut Meats
Flasher – 8 miles east on N.D. Highway 21
Fordville – Jelinek Brother Taxidermy
Fort Yates – Prairie Knights Quik Mart
Glen Ullin – Kuntz’s Butcher Shop
Grafton – Tractor Supply
Grand Forks – Grand Forks Gun Club
Grassy Butte – Sweet Crude Travel Center
Great Bend – Manock Meats
Grenora – Farmer’s Union
Gwinner – Stoppleworth Taxidermy
Hettinger – Dakota Packing
Horace – J&K Taxidermy
Jamestown – Game and Fish Department, Windish’s Deer Processing
Kenmare – Farmer’s Union, Jessica Ware’s Taxidermy
Lakota – Zimprich Taxidermy
LaMoure – LaMoure Lockers
Langdon – Farmer’s Union Cenex, Hursman Taxidermy
Larimore – E-Z Stop Convenience Store
Linton – BP Taxidermy, Bosch’s Meat Market, Scherr’s Meats
Lisbon – Sheyenne National Grasslands Office
Mandan – Butcher Block Meats
Mapleton – Jason’s Taxidermy
Mayville – Cenex
Milnor – Milnor Locker
Minot – AAA Taxidermy, Blom’s Locker and Processing, Frenchy’s Taxidermy, State Fairgrounds, Wallen’s Taxidermy
Mohall – Engebretson Processing, Farmer’s Union
Mott – 4 Corners Car Wash
New Leipzig – Hertz Hardware, and 12 miles south on N.D. Highway 49
New Town – Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Office
New Rockford – Risovi Taxidermy Studio
Oakes – Butcher Block
Park River – Jim’s Super Valu
Powers Lake – Farmer’s Union
Ray – Horizon-Cenex
Reynolds – Weber’s Meats
Rolette – The Meat Shack
Rugby – Cenex
Scranton – Wolf’s Meat Processing
Selfridge – Cenex
Sheyenne – Wild Things Taxidermy
Solen – Hettich Salvage
Stanley – Ace Hardware
Tioga – Recycling Center
Valley City – Valley Meat Supply
Wahpeton – Aber Taxidermy, David’s Taxidermy, J&R Taxidermy
Walcott – Brantley’s Antlers
Walhalla – North Dakota Forest Service
Watford City – Farmer’s Union Cenex
West Fargo – West Fargo City Sanitation
Williston – Bickler Taxidermy, Dave’s Heads or Tails Taxidermy, Mounts By Mert, Game and Fish Department, Zerr’s Taxidermy