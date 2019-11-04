Hunters Asked to Help Game and Fish test for Chronic Wasting Disease

A reminder for hunters as deer gun season opens this weekend.

Game and Fish will continue their hunter-harvested surveillance program this season by sampling deer for chronic wasting disease in half of the states hunting units.

They’re asking hunters to participate by dropping off the head of an adult or yearling deer at one of nearly 100 collection sites across the state.

If you’d like to keep the deer head, they ask you to bring it to a game and fish office to have it sampled.

Fawns and deer shot in the cannot be tested.

Results will be provided within two to three weeks by email or text.

Samples from hunter-harvested deer taken in the eastern portion of the state will be tested from units 1, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F1, 2F2, 2G, 2G1, 2G2 and 2L. In addition, deer will be tested in the northwest from units 3A1, 3A2, 3A3 (that portion of the unit north of U.S. Highway 2) and 3B1, in the west from units 4B and 4C, and in the southwest from units 3C (the portion of the unit west of the Missouri River), 3E1, 3E2, 3F1 and 3F2.

Hunters should note a carcass or head of a deer taken from units 3A1, 3B1 or 3F2 may not be transported to a collection site outside of the unit. Exception: deer heads taken in units 3A1 or 3B1 may be transported between those units.

Hunters are encouraged to drop off deer heads at the following locations:

Alexander – Sather Lake Recreation Area

Beach – Gooseneck Implement

Belfield – Badlands Taxidermy, Superpumper

Bismarck – 3Be Meats, Game and Fish Department, West Dakota Meats

Blaisdell – BJ Taxidermy

Bottineau – Mattern Family Meats

Bowbells – The Joint

Cando – K&E Meats

Carrington – Barton Meats

Casselton – Casselton Tesoro

Cooperstown – Miller’s Fresh Foods, OCD Taxidermy

Crosby – Cenex/New Century Ag

Devils Lake – Lake Region Sportsmen’s Club/City Sanitation Department, Game and Fish Department

Dickinson – Game and Fish Department, Wildlife Creations

Dunseith – Wayne’s Food Pride

Edgeley – Cenex

Elgin – Gunny’s Bait and Tackle, Melvin’s Taxidermy

Ellendale – True Value

Enderlin – Maple Valley Lockers

Fargo – NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, Prime Cut Meats

Flasher – 8 miles east on N.D. Highway 21

Fordville – Jelinek Brother Taxidermy

Fort Yates – Prairie Knights Quik Mart

Glen Ullin – Kuntz’s Butcher Shop

Grafton – Tractor Supply

Grand Forks – Grand Forks Gun Club

Grassy Butte – Sweet Crude Travel Center

Great Bend – Manock Meats

Grenora – Farmer’s Union

Gwinner – Stoppleworth Taxidermy

Hettinger – Dakota Packing

Horace – J&K Taxidermy

Jamestown – Game and Fish Department, Windish’s Deer Processing

Kenmare – Farmer’s Union, Jessica Ware’s Taxidermy

Lakota – Zimprich Taxidermy

LaMoure – LaMoure Lockers

Langdon – Farmer’s Union Cenex, Hursman Taxidermy

Larimore – E-Z Stop Convenience Store

Linton – BP Taxidermy, Bosch’s Meat Market, Scherr’s Meats

Lisbon – Sheyenne National Grasslands Office

Mandan – Butcher Block Meats

Mapleton – Jason’s Taxidermy

Mayville – Cenex

Milnor – Milnor Locker

Minot – AAA Taxidermy, Blom’s Locker and Processing, Frenchy’s Taxidermy, State Fairgrounds, Wallen’s Taxidermy

Mohall – Engebretson Processing, Farmer’s Union

Mott – 4 Corners Car Wash

New Leipzig – Hertz Hardware, and 12 miles south on N.D. Highway 49

New Town – Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Office

New Rockford – Risovi Taxidermy Studio

Oakes – Butcher Block

Park River – Jim’s Super Valu

Powers Lake – Farmer’s Union

Ray – Horizon-Cenex

Reynolds – Weber’s Meats

Rolette – The Meat Shack

Rugby – Cenex

Scranton – Wolf’s Meat Processing

Selfridge – Cenex

Sheyenne – Wild Things Taxidermy

Solen – Hettich Salvage

Stanley – Ace Hardware

Tioga – Recycling Center

Valley City – Valley Meat Supply

Wahpeton – Aber Taxidermy, David’s Taxidermy, J&R Taxidermy

Walcott – Brantley’s Antlers

Walhalla – North Dakota Forest Service

Watford City – Farmer’s Union Cenex

West Fargo – West Fargo City Sanitation

Williston – Bickler Taxidermy, Dave’s Heads or Tails Taxidermy, Mounts By Mert, Game and Fish Department, Zerr’s Taxidermy