NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, or H2Hubs, includes up to $7 billion to establish 6-10 regional clean hydrogen hubs across America.

And right now, the Department of Energy is looking for new applicants to try out Hydrogen development.

Governor Doug Burgum has already formed a regional hydrogen hub with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin.

With billions of dollars from the Department of Energy up for grabs, the funding is there to build infrastructures and bring jobs to any region.

Getting hydrogen right would mean unlocking a new source of clean, dispatchable power, and a new method of energy storage.

Dr. Sunita Satyapal, Director of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office says, “We have an all-hands-on-deck approach, and the hydrogen program as a reminder is coordinated across all DOE offices covering basic science to applied research developments demonstration and deployments, and it includes the entire value chain from hydrogen production through end use.”

Applications for hydrogen development grants for anyone looking to try it are due April 7th.

To learn more about hydrogen development, and how to apply for yourself, click here.

And to check out the Dept. of Energy’s latest hydrogen webinar, click here.