BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that they will be closing I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo at 6 p.m. CST in anticipation of the dangerous weather expected tonight.

According to the NDDOT, they are also closing I-29 between Fargo and the S.D. border. ND Highway 13 will also close between I-29 and Wahpeton at 5 p.m. CST for the same reasons.

The NDDOT also stated the following regarding their decision to close the interstate:

“Although the storm is not impacting Bismarck, conditions east of Bismarck are expected to be life-threatening for motorists who may become stranded. Low visibility and extremely low temperatures are predicted. Rescuers may not be able to reach stranded motorists overnight. Bismarck has the accommodations, facilities, and resources for motorists to wait out the storm safely.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.”

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.