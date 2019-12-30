UPDATE: I-94 opens statewide

UPDATE: 1:15 pm

Interstates Open:

Interstates 29 and 94 are now open statewide. Motorists are encouraged to drive according to conditions as roadways may be snowy and icy from the recent storm

ORIGINAL:

Eastbound I-94 open from Bismarck to Jamestown; Westbound I-94 open from Valley City to Bismarck



The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have OPENED eastbound I-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown and have OPENED westbound I-94 from Valley City to Bismarck.



Also, the No Travel Advisories still in effect have all been LIFTED.​​



