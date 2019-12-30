UPDATE: I-94 opens statewide

UPDATE: 1:15 pm

Interstates Open:
Interstates 29 and 94 are now open statewide. Motorists are encouraged to drive according to conditions as roadways may be snowy and icy from the recent storm

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

ORIGINAL:

Eastbound I-94 open from Bismarck to Jamestown; Westbound I-94 open from Valley City to Bismarck

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have OPENED eastbound I-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown and have OPENED westbound I-94 from Valley City to Bismarck.

Also, the No Travel Advisories still in effect have all been LIFTED.​​

Motorists should be aware that the following road closures are still in effect:

  • I-94 CLOSED eastbound lanes from Jamestown to Fargo
  • I-94 CLOSED westbound lanes from Fargo to Valley City​​

