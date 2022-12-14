BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened I-94 between Dickinson and Fargo. Roads are ice-covered and motorists should use extreme caution. Travel alerts are still in effect.

I-94 near Sterling, looking west, around 9:52 a.m., Wednesday

I-94 eastbound and westbound from Dickinson to Fargo was closed earlier Tuesday evening due to heavy snow, blowing and drifting snow, and areas of zero visibility.

However, by late morning, the interstate conditions had improved to the point that I-94 was re-opened to traffic across the state.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.