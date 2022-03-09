The I-BAND movement is a push to get local beef in places such as area schools — and the movement is prospering despite the recent beef shortage.

As we see prices going up for gas and other consumer products, this is creating a small hurdle for beef processing as well, which is why more people are encouraging others to shop local.

Erin Wagner from Bowdon Meat Processing says they’re still getting used to the price hike.

And everything from packaging supplies to plastic prices increasing is taking some time to get used to.

“We have machinery we need to maintain and a lot of that comes in on shipping trucks and that’s prices on the gas and oil are gonna go up which means shipping prices are gonna go up,” said Wagner.

Despite this, Bowdon Meat Processing says joining the I-BAND movement will help them, the consumers and other local beef farmers.

“Really the only regulations there are is that this meat has to be processed in either a state or federally inspected plant,” said I-BAND President Kerry Dockter.

When we last spoke with Dockter, he said his goal was to get more schools and local beef suppliers involved.

And according to Dockter, more suppliers and consumers are teaming up to reach this goal, including Bowdon Meat Processing.

“Just supplying beef to the schools of North Dakota, we’re an agricultural state and just having North Dakota beef in the school lunch programs along with– we supply to local restaurants too and the kids don’t have to eat chicken three times a week,” said Cory Hart, with Bowdon Meat Processing.

What started out as a pilot program to get beef into 12 schools has now expanded.



“It’s not only been in schools but it’s also been nursing homes and some of those facilities that are realizing too that they can source their beef needs locally rather than going through– buying it off a truck and this way they know what they’re getting is coming from, “said Dockter.

Now, more schools are reaching out.

This week, Bowden Meat Processing joined the movement and delivered another load of beef to Kidder County Public Schools in Steele.

On the menu was meatloaf and lunch lady Sue Caron was excited to serve up this meal. She says out of 150 pounds of beef, none was left.

The kids kept coming back for seconds.

“I think they’re realizing that it isn’t necessarily that they have to shop for the price, they’re finding out the locally grown beef yields a lot better and they’re getting a more bang for their buck,” Dockter said.

“It’s a win for our school systems to know that our kids and grandkids are being provided the good wholesome product for their noon lunches,” he added.