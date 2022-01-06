‘I just can’t wait to see you again’: Family of missing Montana woman asks for public’s help in search

Katelynn Berry’s parents Carmell Mattison and Hank Berry just want their daughter home.

“Please just help us try to find her,” Mattison said during a Facebook live interview Thursday.

Hank last saw Katelynn days before Christmas when he dropped off food to her Sidney, Montana apartment Dec. 21.

Soon after, she wasn’t responding to texts. After a few more days, Hank reported her missing to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

“She’s a fighter, she’s smart, she’s resourceful,” Berry said about his daughter.

Since then, local, state and federal entities have spearheaded a search including the FBI, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and Border Patrol.

There aren’t new updates from the Sheriff’s Office as of Thursday afternoon, but Katelynn’s older sister Kristen Barbour told us a little more about her.

“She was such a unique person. She was very open minded and care-free, adventurous,” Barbour said.

Katelynn frequently visited Kristen in New York City over the past few years, where Kristen works at a hospital.

Kristen says they enjoyed exploring the city, and trying new things — like this Bollywood dance class they took together.

She also says Katelynn’s open-minded and adventurous spirit led them to try all kinds of things, like boxing, yoga and rollerblading.

She remembers a time they got a little lost on the way to a festival.

“Once, I suggested we go to a vegan festival on Randall’s Island, and we got lost walking in the Bronx, and we were walking there for two hours and like we’re not athletic, we were both like, this is not a fun experience. She didn’t complain. Instead she was like ‘oh there’s graffiti, it’s colorful, let’s take some pictures.’ She just kind of went with it, and that’s how she was with everything,” Barbour said.

Kristen says Katelynn last visited in 2019, and the last couple of years she spent more time at home.

She’s optimistic her family will get answers.

“I know how strong you are. I know you’re going to get through this and we’re all going to be there for you on the other side. I just can’t wait to see you again,” Barbour said.

If you want to check out more information about Katelynn, there’s a Facebook page called “Bring Katelynn Berry Home,” where you can find t-shirts and car decals to buy to support the search.

If you have any information to help with the search, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919.