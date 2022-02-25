Minot residents may be seeing more firefighters than usual this weekend.

The North Dakota Firefighter’s Association is bringing back its State Fire School but this time it’ll be in person.

“Bringing everyone back together face-to-face, the comradery, the networking, it’s second to none,” said Training Director Robert Knuth.

Firefighters from around North Dakota and neighboring states will be attending classes, learning how to use equipment and taking part in trainings.

“Feels great to help out the small departments, and my own department of course, and the bigger departments. I wanna be safe at the end of the day,” said Training Officer Sheldon Mohr.

One of the trainings for the school is a course about responding to alternative fuel vehicle fires.

This year will be the first time this is being held in the state.

“It’s potential for shock and we just want to make sure when they respond to it, they do it right and everybody goes home safe,” said Energy Services Technician for Capital Electric Cooperative Jared Nygaard.

Nygaard says his company makes a big push for people to get electric vehicles and he wants people to know how to safely handle them.

“I told them if we’re pushing for it, we should also help the firefighters and the first responders that have to respond to accidents on them,” he added.

Mohr says this is the most training some departments may get all year.

“Our goal is to go home to our families. So, if you learn how to use the equipment properly, we can home and be great,” said Mohr.

The fire school will be happening until Sunday.