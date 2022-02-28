Eva Denson was voted the 2022 Armed Forces Insurance Minot Air Force Base Spouse of the Year for the work she does for domestic violence, sexual assault and single parents.

“When I met my husband, I was just working two jobs, taking care of my babies. I had come out of several domestic violence relationships and I was trying to overcome the trauma of being sexually assaulted as a child,” Denson said.

She says healing helped her become an advocate.

“Once I actually healed from those relationships and that sexual assault, that’s when I realized I want to be a voice. I want to be the woman I needed as a little girl, and as a young adult,” said Denson.

In addition to starting her advocacy journey, Denson’s life also led her to start her own ministry.

“My therapist was like, ‘You’re in a good spot right now.’ She said, ‘You should start a ministry.’ She said because somebody out there needs to hear your story about how you healed. It’s not how to heal, but how you did it,” she added.

Denson says it’s still important to know the signs of abuse, even if it is not happening to you.

“You can be living right next door to someone that is experiencing domestic violence and never know it. You need to know the signs and the background behind that,” she said.

Besides obvious signs like physical abuse, domestic violence can be presented in different ways.

“Extreme jealousy, needing to know exactly where you are, what you’re doing, who you’re with at all times. What is commonly known as love bombing, so showering you with love and affection, needing to be everywhere with you,” Domestic Violence Crisis Center Assistant Director Tara Bjornson.

As a bystander, there are a few indicators that may point to someone being abused.

“Constantly having to check in with their partner, they may notice the person withdrawing from friends and family, not being able to spend time with them, not being able to make calls,” Bjornson added.

Plus, she says advocacy is important because it brings attention to the problem and shows that it’s a community issue.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the Domestic Violence Crisis Center‘s 24-hour crisis hotline at 701-857-2500.