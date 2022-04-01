24 hours ago, Melissa Clouse Miller was working an overnight shift for Ward County Social Services, talking with a coworker about a text she received from Minot Public Schools that there would be no after-prom party this year.

So she decided to do something about it.

“I have numerous children, and they all go to Minot Public,” said Clouse Miller. “I was very disappointed…the after-party from the prom is the best thing.”

Nine hours ago, Clouse Miller reached out to The Spot to ask if she could organize an after-prom party there. She said Sherri McGlaughlin, The Spot’s owner, was “so willing” and immediately said yes.

Clouse Miller then posted on Facebook to get the word out. Her post has since been shared by more than 100 people — and then the community pitched in.

Cookies for You will provide cookie trays, Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys & Books will provide a photo op backdrop and balloons to decorate, lexiloufloral will provide centerpieces, Minot Downtown Business & Professional Association will provide tables and chairs, Mama Mac’s Kitchen food truck will be on-site and Margie’s Art Glass Studio will give away coupons for bubble tea to be redeemed at her shop.

Cornhole, Connect 4 and Jenga will be available to play and a DJ is in the works as well.

“I wanted to have something fun for the kids, whether it was five who showed up or 55 or 250,” Clouse Miller said.

The after-prom party at The Spot will be held Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in a covered, outdoor space with heaters. The party will be free to attend; the only cost will be food or drinks.

Clouse Miller added that there will be supervision at the party, and if anyone has board games they’d like to lend for more activities, reach out to The Spot.

She hopes this will be an event to remember.