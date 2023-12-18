MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET)– After the tragic death of a Mercer County deputy earlier this month, the man charged with his homicide has had his second hearing in court.

Ian Cramer has been charged with Homicide while fleeing a peace officer after leading law enforcement in a high-speed chase that authorities say led to the death of Deputy Paul Martin.

He was appointed a public defender last week, and on December 18, he heard his updated charges as he appeared in court over Zoom.

“Count one has been amended to Homicide While Fleeing a Police Officer,” District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler told Cramer during the hearing. “It is alleged that during a high-speed pursuit by law enforcement, you refused to halt your vehicle and collided with Deputy Martin’s patrol vehicle, causing the death of Deputy Paul Martin. That is an A felony, and it carries a maximum of twenty years in prison, a $20,000 fine, and $1,000 in court fees.”

Cramer is also facing multiple drug charges after investigators say he had meth and cocaine in his possession at the time of the accident. He is also charged with a felony for Resisting Arrest.

“It is alleged that you resisted law enforcement’s arrest of you by keeping your hands underneath your body to avoid being handcuffed,” Judge Weiler continued, “and struggled with officers, requiring officers to use force, and causing injury to Beulah Chief of Police Senn.”

Cramer told the judge he understands all nine of his charges, and will be back in court on February 7th. Cramer’s attorney Kevin McCabe is currently deciding whether or not to file an order for a mental health evaluation for Cramer.