DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 59-year-old woman passed away after a rollover crash on I-94 near Dickinson.

According to NDHP, GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on I-94 just east of Dickinson Saturday night around 8:15 PM, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the road. Officials at the scene report the interstate did have snow and ice on it.

The vehicle rolled over multiple times before resting at the bottom of a ditch. The 59-year-old passenger in the back seat was ejected. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they could not revive her. They brought all the other occupants, including the driver, and 2 other passengers to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Dickinson for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.