Ice safety: Minot PD warn against kids playing on frozen ponds and rivers

A lot of North Dakotans are excited about all the cold-weather activities on their calendars this year. However, the Minot Police Department is warning the public against skating on frozen ponds and rivers.

Minot Police have been responding to calls of kids playing on the ice. Administration Commander Captain Jason Sundbakken said changing weather conditions could make this unsafe.

“Generally, we don’t encourage people to go on the ice just because of the dangers associated with it. The things that we will suggest if you do have to go on the ice or if you are on the ice, first and foremost always assume that ice is thin and check as you go, always bring someone with you don’t ever do that alone. Always have a phone with you and always be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” Captain Sundbakken said.

Sundbakken said observing ice safety is important to prevent hypothermia and death, resulting from getting pulled by the moving current below the ice.

