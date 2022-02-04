For the past 12 years, Ronald Watson has been the bus driver for the Capital Ice Synchro team — but this year, he won’t be able to come along on their ride to Colorado.

Thirty-five years ago, Watson says he stopped drinking and began driving buses. He instantly fell in love with it and connected with the Capital Ice Synchro coach, Becky Gallion.

“We just clicked and I just knew, I just love how much he cared for the girls and doing his job, over the top doing his job. It’s about making sure we were all taken care of. I always felt safe on his bus, even if we were driving through really bad weather, storms, ice as it can be in North Dakota winter. I always knew he would never put us in danger,” said Gallion.

Gallion shed some tears as Watson did his interview, as he says it was more than bus driving to him.

The kids loved him; they called him many nicknames, including grandad and Ronald McDuck.

About a year ago, Watson was diagnosed with cancer. At the time it was stage 3 but now it has moved up to stage 4.

“What they’re telling me now is the chemo, it’s terminal, and I’ve accepted that it doesn’t bother me. But it’s…I still laugh right, but it’s…keeping me alive as long as they can and it is what it is so I don’t worry about it anymore, you know I had a good life so it doesn’t bother me,” said Watson.

Watson and his doctor decided it was time to back away from bus driving.

Kaitlyn Hanson, a senior on the team, says she has known Watson since she was 5 years old.

“Ron he is the best and he’s always been there for us,” said Hanson.

“When I do go I know I did some good somewhere along the line,” Watson said.

Hanson says this is the team’s first national competition since the pandemic — and it just won’t be the same.

So, they named their bus after Watson and say they are trying to adapt, but it’s hard.

“The best people that you find in life are in some of the hidden places, you know, and we try to teach our kids that to be appreciative of all the volunteers at competitions and the bus driver and that just goes to show how much meaning a bus driver can have on your life,” said Gallion.

Watson’s No. 1 wish is to make sure his bills and memorial service are taken care of so his wife no longer has to work nights as a janitor after he’s passed. The team created a GoFundMe page for his medical expenses.