BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Freezing rain has put an ice coat ranging from a thin layer to a quarter-inch thick or more in many places, making the commute to work this morning a test of wills and wheels.

In the greater Bismarck-Mandan area, many people woke to find their cars outside draped in a sheet of ice, requiring scraping, chipping and defrosting.

From there, drivers had to negotiate streets and roads that were also coated with ice, making uphill and downhill driving a challenge.

In Bismarck around 7:30 a.m., commuters traveling east on I-94 to the State Street exit found they couldn’t leave the interstate because eight or more vehicles were stuck in the off ramp, drivers unable to climb the road’s incline and unable to back up because of vehicles behind them.

Sand trucks were out and major roads such as Bismarck Expressway, were in relatively good condition, but many side streets were icy smooth, making the simplest movements at the slowest speeds a sliding adventure.

Slick sidewalks and ice rink parking lots added a final challenge between the car door and the office door for anyone who made it to work.

The Bismarck Police Department notes it has reports of more 20 accidents Tuesday morning.

Mandan Public Works crews have been out since 3:00 a.m., treating roads; however, crews report the streets are re-freezing in areas they’ve covered.

A number of government offices and organizations have closed due to the icy conditions and hazardous travel.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation advises no travel on roads in the south central portion of the state to the South Dakota border, roughly in a line from west of Mandan to Valley City and south.

The Dickinson, Williston and Minot areas appear to have missed the icy conditions for now and roads in that western region of the state seem to be in good winter driving condition.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6:00 p.m., in an area from Dickinson and Bismarck northeast to Devil’s Lake and into the extreme northeast corner of the state.

An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for eastern North Dakota until 6:00 p.m.