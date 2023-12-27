BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The impact of the December 26 ice storm in the Bismarck-Mandan area is still being felt today as city crews work to clear more streets and people going to work continue to deal with slippery roads and ice rink parking lots.

The Bismarck Police Department reports it responded to more than 175 crash reports Tuesday. There are some reports of wrecks that officers have not been able to get to yet that are still from yesterday, so those numbers, according to police, are likely to be near 200 for the 24-hour period.

Department officials say officers are taking reports as quickly as they can, but also are responding to all other calls for service. They ask the public to be patient if they are waiting for an officer to come take a report.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation road report, nearly all roads are open now except for a few north of Jamestown.