BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– In a sense, Bismarck has received the White Christmas many of its’ residents have been hoping for… but the ice that came with this sudden snowfall has been causing issues for many around the Capital City. With the chilly weather that our region has been experiencing, the Bismarck Police Department says they’ve responded to an unheard-of number of ice related crashes — totalling to roughly 200 in only 24 hours.

“I’ve been doing this for probably thirty one years,” shared BPD Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler, “and this is probably the worst it’s ever been. If not the worst, then one of the worst ice storm situations we’ve ever had in this city.”

In an effort to minimize the number of ice related crashes and keep their team safe, the Department issued a no travel advisory on December 26th. Even with the warning in place, however, they still responded to hundreds of accidents– including three which involved the group’s officers themselves.

“Any area where there was an incline,” explained Ziegler. “we were having some serious problems,. We had a lot of accidents involving just people backing out of their driveways, hitting the brakes, and sliding down, and a lot of people just sliding into parked cars.”

Now that the weather is warming up and the sun is shining again, Bismarck PD has lifted their no travel advisory, saying that it is now safe to hit the roads — but also that those who are driving or walking in icy areas will still need to be careful in order to avoid accidents.

The Department also states that patience is appreciated when waiting for an officer to take a crash report, please be patient. While officers say they are responding to calls as quickly as possible, they are currently backed up due to the number of crashes that they have been asked to respond to.