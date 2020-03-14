ICYMI: North Dakota Schools Not Canceled

Gov. Doug Burgum announced schools across the state will NOT be canceled.

Burgum said K-12 schools will stay open at this time, and said mass closures are unwarranted.

There are certain events that would have to happen in order for school doors to be closed.

The only way schools will close is if someone in the school has been diagnosed or there is community widespread in the community.

“Children have not been identified as a vulnerable population, who can become seriously ill from contracting COVID-19. Closing schools will leave many parents and caregivers without alternate care options. And many parents could be forced to stay home from work,” shared Kirsten Baesler, superintendent of public instruction.