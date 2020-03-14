ICYMI: North Dakota Schools Not Canceled

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Doug Burgum announced schools across the state will NOT be canceled.

Burgum said K-12 schools will stay open at this time, and said mass closures are unwarranted.

There are certain events that would have to happen in order for school doors to be closed.

The only way schools will close is if someone in the school has been diagnosed or there is community widespread in the community.

“Children have not been identified as a vulnerable population, who can become seriously ill from contracting COVID-19. Closing schools will leave many parents and caregivers without alternate care options. And many parents could be forced to stay home from work,” shared Kirsten Baesler, superintendent of public instruction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"

Starbucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks"

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Dickinson Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Death"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge