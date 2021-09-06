Idea to split House districts could get traction with tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The idea to split North Dakota’s legislative districts in half for House seats hasn’t gained traction with lawmakers, but some voters groups say the concept would benefit tribal nations that don’t have enough residents to stand alone as legislative districts.

The Legislature’s Redistricting Committee meets Wednesday in Fargo as the state continues to examine redrawing legislative districts.

North Dakota Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy said subdistricts would allow “people on reservations to elect candidates of their choice.”

Others have said it would give Native Americans more of an opportunity for representation.