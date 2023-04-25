(KXNET) — Identity theft is up roughly 89 percent in North Dakota over the past four years, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission.

In 2019, 448 cases were reported in the state. That has jumped to 848 cases at the end of 2022.

It’s enough of a jump to rank North Dakota 12th on a recent list of states with the biggest increases in identity theft.

The data study was compiled by consumer insurance quote site QuoteWizard.

Identity theft impacts your financial wellbeing when thieves pretend to be you with your stolen personal and financial information: Among the impacts:

A lower credit score, which can impact your ability to get a loan in the future or leave you with higher interest rates.

Debts for unauthorized financial transactions.

Loss of funds from your bank, retirement or investment accounts.

Legal jeopardy for crimes committed by others using your identity.

While there’s been a dramatic rise in every category of identity theft fraud since 2019, much of the increase is directly tied to government documents or benefits fraud during the pandemic.

According to Consumer Action, criminals used the COVID-19 pandemic to get hold of people’s personal information and then use it to steal benefits related to unemployment programs, stimulus payments and other newly created government relief efforts.

Experts from the Federal Trade Commission and other organizations recommend acting fast when you discover identity theft to minimize the damage. Here’s what you should do if you discover unauthorized use of your personal data.