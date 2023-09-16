(KXNET) — With 50 percent of Americans saying they are “very satisfied” with the way their personal life is going, personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Happiest States in America.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

According to the survey results, North Dakotans are pretty happy.

We rank well in other metrics, too:

5th in good work environment

6th in share of adults feeling active and productive

10th in adequate sleep rate

21st in volunteer rate

Utah ranks as the happiest state, followed by Hawaii.

You can read the complete survey and the methodology used to build the rankings here.