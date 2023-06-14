FARGO, ND (KXNET) — While on patrol this summer, North Dakota law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for kids wearing helmets. If caught, a child may find themselves making a trip to a local Dairy Queen restaurant.

As part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” campaign, as many as 14,000 North Dakota youth will be given ‘citations’ for a free small ice cream cones for wearing a helmet while biking, skateboarding or in-line skating.

“We want to encourage youth to wear a helmet in hopes they develop a lifelong appreciation for safety,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, properly-fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries by at least 45 percent – yet less than half of children 14 and under usually wear a bike helmet. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found law enforcement and other safety officials can reinforce the need to wear a helmet through positive interactions such as free or discounted helmet distribution programs and incentives for helmet use.

Supporting sponsors of the annual campaign include the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association, Vision Zero and Safe Kids coalitions in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot and Dairy Queen.

Due to the strong positive response from communities, the number of citations provided by law enforcement agencies across North Dakota has grown over the eight years of the program, LaDoucer says. Since 2013, more than 120,000 citations for a free Dairy Queen cone have been issued to youths in the state.

Participating law enforcement agencies this year include: