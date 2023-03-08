BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Emergency services volunteers who are also served by Capital Electric Cooperative may be entitled to breaks on their utility bills.

Commercial real estate firm The CRA Group has provided a $10,000 donation to Capital Electric, with the funds going to credits on electric bills of emergency volunteers who are served by Capital Electric.

To qualify, applicants must be a current member of Capital Electric and must volunteer for emergency services, such as an ambulance service, fire department or law enforcement. Recipients will be selected based on an application form explaining their role and experience as a volunteer.

To apply for yourself or to nominate another member, complete the online application form at www.capitalelec.com/forms.

You can also have a printed version of the form mailed to you — contact Wes Engbrecht at 701-712-7923, or wese@capitalelec.com.

Completed paper forms can be mailed to: Wes Engbrecht, Capital Electric Cooperative, 7401 Yukon Drive, Bismarck, ND, 58503.

The deadline to submit an application is March 31. Those selected to receive the electric bill credits will be notified by phone by May 1.