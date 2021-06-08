IgniteND summit focuses on bringing technology into everyday education

Education constantly involves, including how it’s taught.

We found out about IgniteND, a week-long education summit helping educators bring teaching to the next level.

Over the course of four days, 100 educators from around the state will attend the training with at least 40 percent of them joining remotely.

“For K through 12, we want to make sure we’re enabling teachers to have the resources and education that they need to guide students or at least to let the students guide them through that. And to remind the importance that coding is going to play in their life,” explained John Gieser, an IT Strategist at EduTech North Dakota.

Each day educators will have the opportunity to sit in on training covering everything from coding, cybersecurity and computer technology.

As more fields incorporate technology, they want to make sure North Dakota is keeping up.

“Our goal is to really start building that groundwork up of K-12 students who are ready to take those jobs in technology, whether it be a coder, whether it be a farmer who’s using some technology on their field or any other career that actually uses technology and some type of coding,” said Steve Snow, an assistant director of school approval and opportunity section at the Department of Instruction.

One of the main goals of this week’s summit is to ensure every school has at least one educator certified to teach technology in the building.

“I’m just looking for activities that get kids engaged that get them excited about learning and how I could pass that on to the other people at my school,” said teacher Melissa Korsling.

“I think computer science and coding and technology is becoming such an important part of our life and it’s important for kids to get more hands-on experience to learn that just a little bit more so that way they can apply it to everything that they do in schooling and their real world,” explained librarian Andrea Leier.

The summit is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, Department of Instruction, EduTech and Bismarck State College.

It will wrap up Friday with sessions ranging from E-Sports education to TikTok.