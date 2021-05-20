‘I’m trying to stop the spread’: Rugby teens roll up their sleeves to receive Pfizer vaccine

As we continue to combat the spread of COVID-19, youth in our communities are stepping up to do their part.

Earlier this month, the FDA expanded emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for youth ages 12-15.

Since then, many have jumped at the opportunity.

“I’m trying to stop the spread and my brother has medical conditions and so I’m trying to protect him too,” 15-year-old Macen Heisler said.

Heisler was the first teen from Rugby in that age range to get his dose, but he wasn’t the only one. His 12-year-old brother, Aspen Heisler, tagged along.

“If you have the chance, go and get it to help stop the spread,” Aspen said.

Thirteen-year-old Pierce Casavant says there wasn’t any pain to it at all.

“I just feel like normal, nothing really hurts,” Casavant explained.

Vaccines were given at the Heart of America Johnson Clinic.

Dustin Hager, a physician assistant there, says he’s happy to see young people rolling up their sleeves.

“We’ve seen a little bit of a slow down in the demand for people wanting to get the vaccine and really that’s what we’re trying to do is promote vaccination as a way to get to an end or a means to the end of this pandemic,” Hager said.

He believes if the community sees more kids step up to get their vaccines will only ignite more people to hop on board.

“And the other part of that I think, as a family people need to look at their circumstance to make a good decision for them,” he said.

Hager says there are things you should consider first before your child gets the vaccine, things such as underlying health conditions and frequency of travel — but the biggest thing he says to do is not to be afraid to ask questions if you have them.

“I think the biggest thing I would say is trying to get people to read the studies, understand the studies that have gone on and know the safety of the vaccination itself,” he said.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment and learn more information about the COVID-19 vaccination, click here.