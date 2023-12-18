NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ancient grains, like chia and sorghum, have stood the test of time around the world — but Ag scientists are only now starting to expand on their uses in food. In today’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we find new uses for these old grains.

Researchers are currently creating ingredient blends by adding ancient grains to oats in an attempt to make foods that are not only nutritious, but also delicious. North Dakota grows all types of grains, –including ancient grains like sorghum — meaning that state residents have a perfect opportunity to try the process out. These functional food blends have the potential to increase demand for numerous crops.

Chia seeds and Quinoa are the two most popular ancient grains blended with other oats and ingredients — primarily because they are higher in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, and zinc than other grains. Much of the work in the field is inspired by Ag researcher George Inglitt, who led the development of these products nationwide.

“We follow his steps to provide the technology for the consumers, and the industry,” states Research Leader Sean Liu, “to produce healthy food to improve the life of American people.”

For a list of recipes involving ancient grains, click here.