BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Another week brings more news to North Dakota of all sorts, and this time, it’s a mixture of trial results, crime, and power shortages balanced out by good news in the fields of sports, laws, and entertainment. We’ve got a big grab bag of stories on this edition of In Case You Missed It, along with a special article from our friends at Studio 701 and a great photograph! Here are the stories that have been shaking up KX’s digital pages this week.

#1: 1,100 North Dakotans without power as ice builds up on power lines and snaps poles

The major blizzards seem to have passed, but earlier this week, many cities and towns in western North Dakota still had citizens who found themselves without power as recently as Friday. This article contains a list of all power outages reported in the previous week, the electric companies that are experiencing them, and which areas these outages were reported in.

#2: After the Whistle: Daughter, grand-daughter bring Forsberg back to coaching at MLS

Coaching, it seems, runs in the family for one daughter and grand-daughter. On this special edition of After The Whistle, Tristan Thomas explained how a blood bond brought coach Mike Forsberg to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood for the season.

#3: Parents of Baby Willow speak out about the trial

This week, what is known as the ‘Baby Willow Trial’ — where Torie Vader was found not guilty of child abuse after the child experienced major issues after being left at her daycare. In an exclusive interview, Willow’s parents express their frustrations with the case, her condition, and how they intend to continue going forward.

#4: The movie ‘Trapped’ is set to be filmed in North Dakota

NY movie director Ejaz Khan is no stranger to filming in North Dakota. An encounter with a girl who revealed her past as a victim of human trafficking inspired him during the shooting of his previous work ‘Before They Vanished’, and now, he hoped to spread the message on the big screen with his new film ‘Trapped’, which will be filmed in our state this year. If you’re eager to see the premiere of the movie, be sure to enter the contest on the page as well to win a three-day hotel stay in New York!

#5: More details on Monday’s shooting in Bismarck

A shooting in the Hay Creek Mobile Home Park injured one man and led to the arrest of another. According to an affidavit from the Bismarck Police, Jessica Sims informed the police that her husband — Joe Laster-Sims, who she is separated from — shot another man (Matthew Lenoir, her boyfriend) in the hand and leg. Laster-Sims was charged with terrorizing, aggravated assault, and attempted murder, and is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

#6: ND Attorney General bans Nu Life Institute from doing business in North Dakota

Nu Life Institute, LLC, has been issued a Cease and Desist order from conducting business in ND after a customer complained about never receiving their order of over $800 worth of cosmetics, From there, the business refused to cooperate with the Consumer Protection Division’s investigation, nor have they refunded the individual in question.

#7: Williston man arrested for terrorizing and holding a woman against her will

A police affidavit reports that on roughly December 16, Joshua Sanders and the woman he was dating were staying at a third-party home in Williston when Sanders began to become violent, threatening to kill himself and the woman, blocking her in a room, and pinning her down. The woman was eventually able to remove herself from Sanders and flee ND, only filing the police report on January 10. Sanders was then arrested on January 13 and charged with Terrorizing and Felonious Restraint.

#8: Heartwarming display of sportsmanship in Minot

Competition is more and more frequent in youth sports, but in this amazing showing of sportsmanship, Sunnyside and Lewis and Clark both showed they still care for each other and the love of the game. Check out the story and video using this link!

#9: Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied

North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to people in public schools, state agencies, and other places that get state funding. During the last legistlative meeting where the bill was rejected, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had said they agreed with the bill’s purpose, but that it was poorly written and would be difficult to enforce.

#10: Weekend BRB: Songs and Cinema with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra

Movies and music go hand in hand, and legendary film soundtracks have taken a life of their own as fantastic pieces of music. Every year, the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra performs their ‘Take Us Away’ concert series, in which they cover the biggest and best songs from some of our favorite movies. On this edition of the Weekend BRB, Brendan Rodenberg went both backstage and to the balcony seats to see how the orchestra handles classics like the Indiana Jones theme, selections from Les Misrables, and… Danger Zone?

In addition to the large amount of news this week, we once again partnered with Studio 701 to bring you a special edition of The Green Room! This time around, we spoke to three-time guest and up-and-coming country star Savanah Benz about the past, present, and future of her performances — including what’s changed in between each of her visits to the studio.

To wrap things up, here’s a wonderful photo of the snowfall in a Scandinavian park in Minot, sent to us by the area’s own Violet Stalheim!

(Image Credit: Violet Stalheim)

Are you interested in submitting your own photographs and videos of KX News? If so, learn how here! We’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!