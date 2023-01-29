BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to sports to gaming. We hope you’ll enjoy this new cycle of content as we aim to continue being your #1 site for North Dakota News.

But enough about us… let’s move on to this week’s news. Here are the seven most popular news articles from KX’s digital side this week.

#1: Two drivers killed in McHenry County crash

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), on January 22, a Mazda driven by a 32-year-old Minot man was traveling southeast on Highway 52 when it crossed into the opposite lane. A Buick traveling westbound, driven by a 41-year-old Velva man, struck the vehicle head-on, killing both drivers. At the time of this article’s publishing, the names of these drivers have been released.

#2: Williston family finds themselves in a medical dilemma

On November 11, the Rees family learned that their son William was diagnosed with Leukemia. Things were only made worse when, after a call with his mother Marciel’s work at the Wilkinson Elementary School forced her to quit. Without a source of income or insurance and high medical bills, the family feels trapped. Luckily, they have created a GoFundMe to help them pay out of pocket for the medical costs.

#3: GoFundMe for North Dakota teacher and Air Force officer following tragic accident reaches $20k in donations

Former Air Force officer and Minot teacher Christopher Brewer was tragically killed in a crash along Highway 52 earlier this week, and to help support his wife and two children, a GoFundMe was created. The community rallied behind it in support of the man, and the fundraiser, while still going, almost immediately met its goal.

#4: Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

A teenage girl, originally from Bismarck, is being reported as a runaway after last being seen in Rapid City, SD. The individual, Emma Huska, had been staying with her dad there since August. According to Emma’s family, she was last seen at the Canyon Lake Park Campground on January 16 and is 16 years old with brown eyes and brown or red hair. She also possesses a tattoo of a spiderweb on her hand, a septum piercing, and piercings on her tongue and gum.

#5: Watford City man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash Monday morning has left a 48-year-old Watford City man seriously injured. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was heading south on Highway 85 around 6:30 a.m. when an unknown truck carrying a flatbed trailer traveling west crossed into the other lane, hitting the oncoming vehicle and continuing west. The NDHP is currently seeking any information available on the driver or truck in question.

#6: Bismarck residents sign to remove Emily Eckroth from board

While previous weeks state that Emily Eckroth hasn’t been removed from the Bismarck School Board following her obstruction of justice during a September traffic stop, the citizens of Bismarck are taking it upon themselves to voice their displeasure with her actions. To officially remove Eckroth there will need to be 2,709 signatures, but they must be submitted before April 20.

#7: Weekend BRB: Jazzed up at the University of Mary

Jazz is a style of music with a very long history. Even today, its presence can be felt not only in the main genre itself but in plenty of other styles of music, including many more popular modern trends. On this week’s BRB, Brendan Rodenberg took a look behind the scenes of this year’s Jazz Festival at the University of Mary — where old and new Jazz icons come together on stage.

To finish up this week, here’s a fantastic photo of light pillars in Mandan, taken by Cassandra Garcia!

(Image Credit: Cassandra Garcia)

Are you interested in submitting your own photographs and videos of KX News? If so, learn how here! We’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!