BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served as Team KX’s major touchdowns. Or baskets. Or goals. Or knockouts. Our weekend reporter isn’t that familiar with sports, so he’d recommend you just pick whichever one of those phrases is your favorite.

#1: Bishop Ryan student sinks half court shot for $10,000

A day of sadness turned into a day of joy as a miracle occurred on Bishop Ryan’s basketball court. On Friday, January 27, the Bishop Ryan community laid to rest teacher and coach Christopher Brewer — and later that day, 13-year-old J.J Franks completed an incredible series of shots that would net him $10,000 and the eyes of the nation.

#2: Minot shooting Monday night leaves one man dead

One man is in custody following a shooting on the evening of Monday, January 30. According to the Minot Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a Northwest Minot hotel, where they found a 38-year-old mane with a gunshot wound. The victim passed away due to his injuries, and the shooter — a 32-year-old Minot man — turned himself in to police a short time later.

#3: Western North Dakota football stars taking the next step on National Signing Day

February 1 is National Signing Day, and plenty of local Football all-stars are getting ready to take their game to the next level. From New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins to Minot’s Jayden Speraw, take a look at which students are headed to which University and College teams!

#4: New Salem-Almont football star AJ Heins signs with North Dakota State

Speaking of AJ Heins, he announced on Monday that the senior lineman, wrestling and football champion from New Salem-Almont has signed on to help the Bison stampede into a new season of football. Learn more about him and his feelings on being scouted by his favorite team in KX’s article!

#5: Bismarck School Board in the process of searching for a new superintendent

Following the retirement of Bismarck Public Schools’ current superintendent in June, the time has come to find a new superintendent to lead the Bismarck School Board. Before the board makes their pick, be sure to check out the candidates with this reference article and get to know the man who will soon be shaping the future of Bismarck’s public schools.

#6: Two-vehicle crash involving Mandan police car sends officer to the hospital with minor injuries

On January 28, a Honda CRV was traveling west on Mandan’s Main Street when it rear-ended a police car at a red light. According to investigators, the Honda’s driver admitted to driving while distracted. The officer was taken to St. Alexius for minor injuries, and the driver was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Driving under Suspension, and Distracted Driving.

#7: Family of Mandan couple burned in house fire discusses how they’re doing after the tragedy

A recent Mandan fire not only consumed the home of Susan and Levi Hawks, but left both with serious injuries and burns. Unfortunately, Susan succumbed to her injuries after multiple surgeries. In this exclusive interview, Kevin Cuba (Susan’s son) and his wife Mary update us on Levi’s condition, as well as an unexpected memoir the family still has.

#8: Bismarck’s Bed, Bath and Beyond among 89 more stories that will be closing shortly

At its’ peak, Bed, Bath and Beyond had over 1,550 stores in 2017. In 2022, 150 were closed — and now, in 2023, 87 more will be closed, with the company hinting that they may need to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection soon. This leaves the chain’s Fargo location as their only store in North Dakota.

#9: Ashton Garcia’s death in Minot ruled an accidental drowning

On May 27, 2022, kayakers on the Souris River in Minot came across the dead body of 20-year-old Ashlan Garcia, who was reported missing from his home in April. On January 30, the State Medical Examiner issued a final report to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, stating that after analysis, the eight-month investigation into Garcia’s death has come to a close.

#10: Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge

At approximately 12:17 a.m on Saturday, February 4, officers with the Minot Police Department were called to the Dakota Lounge after a shooting injured two individuals. After these victims were taken to a nearby hospital for what are currently believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the police were able to arrest the suspect, who is currently in the Ward County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

Let’s end the article with another great image from our viewers. The cold weather may be frightening to many animals, but these ducks in New England didn’t seem to mind all that much. In fact, this spectacular photograph sent to us from Jess Johnson of Rainy Butte Photography shows that they were comfortable enough to take a rest in a bed of straw!

(Image Credit: Jess Johnson, Rainy Butte Photography)

