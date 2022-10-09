BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week.

#1: Nikki Entzel Trial

Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with her lover, Earl Howard, to kill her husband, Chad Entzel, in December 2019 for life insurance money, has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by a jury in her Bismarck trial. The jury also returned verdicts of guilty on two other charges: Conspiracy to commit arson: Guilty and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence. Jury deliberations took approximately two hours. Burleigh County District Court Judge Douglas Bahr ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Full recordings of each day of the trial are available under KX’s Nikki Entzel Trial tag, and a full timeline of vents is available here.

#2: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot

Authorities in Ward County are still trying to identify the body of a man found in a rural area on October 1. The man had apparently been dead for about six weeks before his body was discovered. Investigators say no foul play is suspected, but they are asking for the public’s health in identifying the man.

#3: Mobile home park increases lot rent by $400

Christopher Spicer came home from work to find a letter on his door telling him the rent is going up $400 on November 1, giving residents just under a month to make a decision. Holiday Park in Minot recently switched ownership in March. Spicer said since the change in ownership, no one has ever stopped by to talk or keep the property clean.

#4: Bismarck man shot, killed in apartment parking lot Tuesday night

A Bismarck man was shot and killed on October 4 in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot. Bismarck police say they responded to the 200 block of Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers found 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a car, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

#5: If it seems like there have been a lot of area shootings and killings lately, you’re right.

What’s going on with people in western North Dakota? That’s what many residents are wondering these days, given the recent rash of shootings and murders in the region. There have been quite a few reported in the last six weeks and it does seem unusually high, given North Dakota reported only 17 murders total statewide in 2021, according to North Dakota crime statistics.

October is also the month of Halloween- everyone’s favorite season of spooky surprises. And what better way to kick it off than a horror legend given new life? Check out this week’s BRB, in which our digital reporter Brendan Rodenberg sat down with the director and stars of the musical adaptation of Stephen King’s classic cautionary tale Carrie.

Even during times of terror, though, there’s still beauty here in North Dakota. Here’s a photo of the sunset in Minot after the rain, sent to us by Kelly Barnes!

Do you have any photos or videos you’d like to send to us? Be sure to submit them using this link, and they might be featured on our digital page or news broadcasts. We’ll see you next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!