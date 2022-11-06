BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Halloween season is over, and as we move into November, there’s both good and bad on display here in North Dakota. While there have been unfortunate stories of crime and very bad news for those who support the Rail Bridge in town, there are also some brighter sides to the week — especially for the ranching and fundraising communities. Here are the six top stories that trended on our digital pages this week.

#1: Fight for the Bismarck Rail Bridge Not Over

The U.S. Coast Guard has authorized BNSF to tear down the 139-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge to replace it with a new bridge to bear heavier loads. But despite the order, the Friends of the Rail Bridge organization states that there were policies and inspection records ignored in the decision, and are willing to fight the decision in court.

#2: Police arrest three juvenile siblings and their mom after burglary in Mandan

When many of us think of ‘family bonding’, criminal activites probably don’t come up. But as a robbery at Moe’s Smoke Shop seems to have shown, it’s a bonding activity for some. Three teenage members of the same family were arrested after a raid, with their mother also later being arrested on drug charges.

#3: Halloween stabbing in Williston sends one woman to the hospital

A 34-year-old woman was arrested by Williston police after she stabbed another woman on Halloween night. This woman is currently being held at the Williams County Corrections Center, and the case itself is still under investigation.

#4: Body found north of Williston linked to attempted murder case

On october 28, a body was reported in a field north of Williston. During the investigation, detectives discovered that the clothing and body markings matched that of a suspect in an attempted murder case in Williston in September. Dental records later confirmed that the body found was that of Leonard Higdon Jr., and the cause of death has been ruled as suicide.

#5: A big win for North Dakota cattle producers

Good news for cattle production: ND is receiving over $10 million in awards from the Lewis and Clark council to help improve our meat, milk, and ranching industries.

#6: BRB: Extra Life: Gaming for Good

In the past 14 years, Extra Life — a game-themed fundraiser that takes place across the United States and Canada — has distributed over $100 million in donations to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in local communities and states. On this week’s BRB, Brendan Rodenberg delves into the origins of the organization, where funds go, and why gamers come together for the cause.

We’ll wrap up this week with the return of viewer-submitted photos! Here’s a beautiful image of the sunrise over MSU, sent in to us by Tim Knickerbocker!

Want your own images featured here or on our broadcasts? Learn how to submit media to us here! We’ll see you next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!