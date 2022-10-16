BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week.

1: Nearly a week of disposal, explosions, and investigation in Williston

Since Oct. 10, when explosives materials were found in a Williston apartment, bomb squads from Minot and Bismarck have been destroying the materials in controlled explosions and investigators work to piece together exactly what was going on in the home. Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested.

2: Kenmare man arrested for relationship with female juvenile

A 21-year-old Kenmare man was arrested Oct. 11 for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September.

3: New scam targets Montana-Dakota Utility customers

A recent post from Montana-Dakota Utilities seeks to warn readers of a new scam targeting the company’s customers. The scammers claim they are MDU personnel and threaten to disconnect all services unless immediate payment is made.

4: Bismarck man arrested after attack on officer

A Bismarck man was arrested on Oct. 11 after he assaulted Bismarck police officers when he was found driving under suspension. When officers attempted to take him into custody, he reportedly fought with them, injuring one.

5: Bismarck School Board member challenging obstruction charge

Bismarck school board member and physician Emily Eckroth is challenging a “physical obstruction of a government function” charge stemming from a September incident.

6: Minot man killed, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Belcourt

A Minot man was killed and three others people injured in a two-vehicle crash five miles southwest of Belcourt. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a car driven by a Belcourt man apparently ignored a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle passing by at the time.

7: Mandan man arrested for Bismarck parking lot murder

A 27-year-old Mandan man has been arrested in the murder of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a vehicle outside of the apartments in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue in Bismarck.

8: BRB- Back to the Bismarck Arts Bash

The Bismarck Arts Bash (a community event that raises money for music, art, theater, dance, and other art-focused programs in the BisMan area) celebrated its 5th anniversary on Thursday, October 13. On this week’s BRB, Brendan Rodenberg headed down to the event where class and culture come together to support the creative arts.

In lighter news, it’s Halloween season! Here are a few of our favorite spooky stories to help get you feeling in a spooky mood.

9: Spooky Saturday- The Haunted Fort

Two of KX’s reporters took a trip to one of North Dakota’s most horrific haunted houses- the Haunted Fort! Come watch how the duo managed to have a frightfully good time!

10: Specific Spirit Statistics: Ghosts in North Dakota

Did you know North Dakota is the state with the second-largest number of ghost encounters in the US? A study from porch.com identifies trends in ghost sightings both in ND and around the country,

Got a spooky or stunning photo or video to send to us? Learn how to send it over here! We’ll see you next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!