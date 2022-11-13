A snowmobiler in North Bismarck certainly doesn’t seem to mind the storm! Photograph taken by Denise Hafner of Beluah, ND.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If the recent snowstorm is any indication, it’s officially winter here in North Dakota. Despite the freezing temperatures, though, things were heated in the KX newsroom — with election day, storm coverage, and more making the top headlines. Here are the seven largest stories that swept our website this week.

#1: Welcome to winter: North Dakota blizzard shutting down everything in its path

The first storm of the season struck late this weekend, and even at the time of this article’s writing, cities are struggling to clean up after the blizzard. The continuing coverage of the blizzard- as well as responses to it around the state- have been a major topic of discussion.

#2: Two dozen vehicles in chain-reaction crashes near Jamestown Wednesday

A difficult semi-jackknife crash, combined with icy road conditions, led to a massive chain of crashes taking place on I-94 near Jamestown. If this wasn’t bad enough, even the North Dakota Highway Patrol was a victim of the event.

#3: November 8 General Election: Results

The previous week marked Election Day, where positions for the Senate, County Commissioners, and other statewide offices were up for grabs. In addition, voters also weighed in on the important issues of term limits and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

#4: Dakota Bowl XXX

The Dakota Bowl also took place this last week, featuring high-tension and high-excitement games between some of ND’s finest High School Football teams. KX’s Sports team was on-site at the event, and our Dakota Bowl hub features game recaps, highlights, interviews, and more!

#5: Top student-athletes in the area make it official, sign letters of intent

Winter also means the end of many school years, and with top athletes in the graduating pool, some have already received offers from colleges and universities across the country. KX spoke with some of the athletes receiving offers about their plans for the future.

#6: U-Mary unveils plans for multi-million dollar Marauders athletics complex

The University of Mary Monday shared its vision for bringing football, baseball, soccer and outdoor track and field competition back to the campus under a new athletics complex that will span the length of the campus. Get to know the inside and outside of the massive new sports area!

#7: 1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

The recent gigantic Powerball Jackpot of over $2 billion has been claimed, according to lottery officials. Although the grand prize was won in California, 22 other tickets have also reported million-dollar prizes. Unfortunately, North Dakota isn’t a state in which any of these huge prizes have been won — but there’s always hope for the future. While there are still always opportunities (as slim as they are) to be lucky with Powerball, though, it’s rare that a jackpot like this one will come again for some time.

We’ve got more than one image to see you off this week, too. With the snowstorms in effect, both reporters and people around ND have had the opportunity to share their experiences via photos and videos… and we’ve gathered a few of these into a gallery of our favorite snowy scenes!

Want your own images featured here or on our broadcasts? Learn how to submit media to us here! We’ll see you next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!